  • Connect with Us

Business

Opening on tap

Chloe Reaburn fills a growler of Twa Dogs robust porter at the Victoria Caledonian Brewery and Distillery on Enterprise Crescent. The brewery opened Wednesday, and is the only one in Saanich. - Travis Paterson/News Staff
Chloe Reaburn fills a growler of Twa Dogs robust porter at the Victoria Caledonian Brewery and Distillery on Enterprise Crescent. The brewery opened Wednesday, and is the only one in Saanich.
— image credit: Travis Paterson/News Staff
  • posted Aug 17, 2016 at 8:00 PM
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, August 2016

Add an Event