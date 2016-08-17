- Home
Business
Opening on tap
Chloe Reaburn fills a growler of Twa Dogs robust porter at the Victoria Caledonian Brewery and Distillery on Enterprise Crescent. The brewery opened Wednesday, and is the only one in Saanich.
