Save-On signs on to United Way campaign

From left, Save-On-Foods store managers Justin McGregor (Sidney), Ted Pigeon (University Heights), Jeff Macleod (Saanich), Ross Prendergast (Westside Vilage) and assistant store manager Dean Corcese (Tillicum) are celebrating a new charitable campaign with Phillips Sodaworks. From now through Sept. 15, 25 cents from every bottle of Phillips soda sold will go to the United Way, as part of the United Together Campaign.