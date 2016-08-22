Camosun students discuss future of trades training

Camosun trades students met last week with Kinder Morgan Canada president Ian Anderson for a roundtable discussion on the future of trades training in the coastal economy.

The discussion focused on how the coastal communities will respond to both the economic and social opportunities of a growing demand for skilled tradespeople.

“Camosun offers a wide range of training opportunities for students looking to advance their careers in the trades,” said Camosun president Sherri Bell. “As one of Canada’s largest energy companies and a strong supporter of skilled trades training, Kinder Morgan Canada is helping to ensure that the next generation of skilled tradespeople is prepared to meet the needs of British Columbia’s coastal communities.”

With over 168,000 new tradespeople needed in the next decade, demand for highly trained apprentices is growing. The Camosun Foundation and its funding partners – including major donor Kinder Morgan Canada – have stepped up with a focus on the college’s new Coastal Skills Initiative.

The Coastal Skills Initiative is a key component of the TRADEmark of Excellence campaign. It is designed to identify emerging issues, trends and opportunities and link them directly to a range of skilled trades programs at Camosun with an enhanced coastal perspective.

Kinder Morgan‘s $300,000 donation will go directly to a dedicated space to house the Coastal Skills Initiative at Camosun’s Interurban campus as well to support student bursaries and scholarships. Their contribution is the largest to date in support of the program, representing Kinder Morgan Canada’s sector leadership in supporting the training of trades students to meet the growing demands of the coastal economy.