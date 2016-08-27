Saanich in Style

Sky blue glassware from the Saanich Home Sense store.

Sky Blue… ahh it just so relaxing to look at a clear blue sky. The colour sky blue, according to Wikipedia, is the colour of the sky at noon. Most people think of sky blue as a lighter blue, but it really is quite a medium blue and a truer blue slightly on the green or cyan end of the spectrum.

As I look out my window at a noon clear blue summer sky, I can’t help but think how lovely West Coast trees look against that sky.

It was pretty easy finding some decorative accessories in our Saanich Home Sense store that were a darker sky blue. They had a great selection of glassware that had newly arrived and it was so crisp and striking. Set on table against a white or light grey wall, these pieces would be stunning.

I also found this fabulous canvas of the world, set up on an easel that your eye couldn’t help but be drawn to. The artist had used so many wonderful colours and the blues used set off those colours perfectly. Obviously the artist used the sky blue colour as ocean, but I thought the colour could be representing in sky as well. This would look great in a kids area for sure.

Sheri Peterson is a Saanich-based interior designer with over 20 years of experience working with residential, commercial and hospitality clients. Find out more at www.sheripinteriordesign.com.