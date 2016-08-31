- Home
Community
Pulling the wool
Melanie Buckler, 14, from the Saanich 4H Lamb Club prepares Iggy, an 18-month-old Hampshire and Charollais Ewe Lamb, for the 4H Competition at the Pacific National Exhibition. This competition sees over 600 young people from across British Columbia compete.
