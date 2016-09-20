Readers share their food favourites

This photo of Emma gathering eggs on the West Shore is just one of the entries received so far for the Actions for Good Food Contest.

The Actions for Good Food Contest is off to a great start and we are learning that there is a lot going on across the region to grow, prepare and share good food. If you haven’t had a look at the entries coming in for the Good Food Contest, log on and get ready to be inspired.

From Emma on the West Shore who gathers fresh eggs, to Angelo in Sidney who brings in the harvest in his little red wheelbarrow, we are seeing lots of kids involved in food growing. At South Park Family School, every student in the school is involved in gardening and making a food forest.

People are sharing stories of growing food everywhere, from small apartment patio planters, to 2,000 square foot backyard gardens, to local farms. We are also hearing about bounty from the sea, barbecuing local crab and salmon. Brian and Barbara, in Saanichton, tell us they grow and bake for “healthy luxurious eating at its finest.” Good food for them is made from healthy soil, with healthy plants, and makes healthy people.

We are also hearing about passionate people spreading the word about the importance of good food in creative ways, from sharing a SnapChat to remind friends to “eat their veggies” to a chalk artist in Victoria raising awareness about the threats to A1 farmland by the proposed Site C dam in the Peace River Valley.

We are also getting entries from local entrepreneurs like the Root Cellar, and Bright Greens. Bright Greens are growing greens and herbs year round. They write, “Good food means fresh, wholesome and delicious, prepared and offered with love.”

These are just a few of the stories coming in, what’s yours? Tell us and you have a chance to win a $500 cash prize. Send your entry to www.saanichnews.com/contests. The contest is brought to you by the Capital Region Food and Agriculture Roundtable (CRFAIR) and Black Press Media, and runs until Oct. 2.