Raven Baroque return to Mount Tolmie for B.C. Day

Members of the Raven Baroque will return, in dress, to the top of Mount Tolmie for the eighth annual Raven Baroque, Monday, with performances at 1:30 and 3 p.m.

The flowing gowns of the Raven Baroque classical musicians return to the top of Mount Tolmie for the eighth straight B.C. Day concert on Monday.

The group will perform classical favourites from the mid 17th century at 1:30 and 4 p.m. atop the water reservoir.

“It’s a gorgeous venue with great views of the city, the Coast Range, the Gulf Islands, the Salish Sea,” said Raven Baroque organizer Don Kissinger, president of the Island String Players Society.

The group provides patio chairs for guests to enjoy the music and the views.

The panoramic mountain views are the perfect backdrop for some of the city’s best musicians who will launch into Bach, Handel and Vivaldi, Kissinger said.

Raven Baroque holds annual concerts atop Mount Tolmie on B.C. Day as well as Canada Day. The group of 10 musicians play concertos for solo flute, solo piano, solo violin, two violas and for three violins.

Baroque is one of the most popular forms of classical music. The era brought about Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and a lot of other favourites.

“It’s not something where people need a background in classical music to enjoy,” said Kissinger. “It seems to be the type of classical music people automatically like.”

Admission is by donation.

For more information visit Raven Baroque at ravenbaroque.org.