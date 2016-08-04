Art and music come into bloom in Gardens

From left, the Horticulture Centre of the Pacific’s Nathan Day, Chelsea Twaddle, Cheri LeBrun, Linda Petite, Anne Kadwell and Julie Bull. The HCP is hosting its 22nd annual Art & Music in the Gardens on Aug. 6 and 7, showcasing more than 45 artists and a dozen musicians over the weekend.

As if it wasn’t beautiful enough, the Horticulture Centre of the Pacific is going to get a bit more vivid and bright this weekend with the return of the Art and Music in the Gardens.

The two-day event, heading into its 22nd year, will see the magnificent outdoor landscape transform into a haven for local artwork and music. It is one of the non-profit society’s major fundraisers and promises a wide variety of art pieces and styles on display.

“We have such a great mixture of artists,” said Anne Kadwell, general manager of the Horticulture Centre of the Pacific.

“Everything from pottery to fabric to glass to wood, and they all have that garden theme. Usually the paintings are flowers or landscapes and the wood is made from the trees.

“Even this year, we’re having some lip balm made for us with lavender and rose petals from our garden.”

About 45 artists and a dozen musicians will be on hand, lending to the serene nature of the expansive gardens. Many gardening societies are also participating, putting up unique displays throughout the horticulture centre.

“The Victoria Flower Guild does land art, so they actually incorporate art within the land,” said Kadwell. “One is a flower chandelier that’s going to be hanging from one of the trees. It’s really neat and inspirational.”

The vendors’ offerings include everything from plants and paintings to yard art and homes for gnomes.

The musical entertainment is equally diverse, with a lot of new musicians providing the soundtrack to the weekend.

“Our musicians this year are a little different than last year,” said Kadwell. “We have a marimba band this year on Saturday morning – that’s going to be some really fun, funky music.

“We even have mandolin players in the Takata Garden this year. We have such a nice variety of music, it’s great.”

Because parking is limited at the gardens, the horticulture centre has added a free shuttle, stationed at the Vancouver Island Technology Park, to transport guests to and from the HCP. The shuttle runs every 15 to 20 minutes out of Parking Lot 1 and features bus guides informing guests about the event.

And, instead of hosting liquor sales under a tent outdoors, the HCP has moved its beer and wine sales indoors.

“You can go in and have a glass of wine, you can relax and listen to the music, you can go find a piece of art,” said Kadwell. “It’s very tranquil.”

The event runs Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Horticulture Centre of the Pacific, located at 505 Quayle Rd. Admission is $12 for adults, $9 for seniors and students, and free for children under 16 and HCP members. Admission counts for both days of the event.

For more information, visit hcp.ca.