Farquhar attracts diverse lineup

Fleetwood Mac drummer and co-founder Mick Fleetwood, with the band’s late ‘80s/early ‘90s vocalist and guitarist Rick Vito, is bringing a dose of British blues with the Mick Fleetwood Blues Band to the Farquhar Auditorium on Oct. 2.

A legendary rock drummer, a Scottish comedian and a troop of Chinese acrobats walk into Farquhar Auditorium – and make up one heck of an entertainment lineup.

The fall and winter seasons at Farquhar are no joke. The University of Victoria venue has a stellar series of concerts and performances scheduled over the coming months, including the newly announced Mick Fleetwood Blues Band (yes, that Mick Fleetwood) on Oct. 2.

The Fleetwood Mac co-founder and stickman will bring some British blues to the Island, alongside the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame group’s late ’80s/early ’90s vocalist and guitarist Rick Vito, rounding out his 13-date fall tour at UVic. Expect a solid set of original blues rock numbers and some Mac hits and deep cuts.

Farquhar will also get a double dose of laughter this fall, with Tacoma stand-up comic Jo Koy (best known for his 100-plus appearances on Chelsea Lately) on Sept. 30 and a two-night stint with Just for Laughs favourite Danny Bhoy on Oct. 25 and 26, bringing some Scottish storytelling to the auditorium.

The fall and winter lineups also promise some cultural performances, including the critically acclaimed Shanghai Acrobats on Sept. 3 and 4, and Indian singer/songwriter Kiran Ahluwalia, a modern purveyor of the great vocal traditions of India and Pakistan, on Feb. 26, 2017.

Of course, there is also a great variety of children’s entertainment at Farquhar this season, starting with Cicada and the Ant on Oct. 23. The Aesop’s Fable is being retold by the Sursaut Dance Company through a choreographic work enjoyable for young and old.

Then, on Dec. 4, award winning children’s musician Will Stroet of CBC’s Will Jams brings his educational and entertaining, high-energy show to UVic for an exciting 11 a.m. show.

Lastly on the kids’ docket, Axis Theatre presents Hamelin: A New Fable at Farquhar on Jan. 15, 2017, retelling the comedic, heart-tugging musical story of the Pied Piper of Hamelin. The show features a cast of five professional actors and musicians using masks and puppets to tell the delightful tale.

January also brings some talented musicians to the university venue, including Montreal’s Remi Bolduc Jazz Ensemble on Jan. 21. Accompanying Bolduc on the tour will be guest pianist Francois Bourassa, as well as his standard rhythm section, bassist Fraser Hollins and drummer Dave Laing.

Seventeen years strong, the International Guitar Night also returns to UVic on Jan. 29, highlighting the diversity of acoustic guitar. The show features IGN founder Brian Gore, Italian contemporary guitarist Luca Stricagnoli, Brazilian composer/performer Chrystian Dozza and India’s groundbreaking slide guitarist Debashish Bhattacharya.

Finally, Doug Cox brings Starman: Acoustic Bowie to Farquhar on Feb. 8, a posthumous tribute to the influential English rock star. Cox will be joined by Juno award-winning singer/songwriter Helen Austin, Wide Mouth Mason’s Shaun Verreault, longtime collaborator Sam Hurrie, Spirit of the West’s Linda McRae, Locarno percussionist Robin Layne and Canadian bassist extraordinaire Rick May.

The auditorium is going to be jam packed this season, with more events sure to be announced for this season. For tickets or more information, visit tickets.uvic.ca.