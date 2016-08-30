Famed ballet will benefit Saanich nature sanctuary

The famed Swan Lake ballet comes to Victoria this fall with a performance sure to thrill the audience – not to mention Saanich’s nature sanctuary.

The Moscow Ballet brings their production of Swan Lake to Victoria as part of an effort to raise funds for Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary’s Bridges to Nature Campaign.

“I have wanted to bring Swan Lake to Swan Lake since my very first day on the job,” said Kathleen Burton, executive director at the sanctuary. “When we entered discussions and the ballet company indicated they were planning a stop as part of their North American tour I think my squeal of excitement could be heard across the lake. We look forward to sharing more details about the various events as part of the partnership as well as ticket pricing shortly.”

The sanctuary’s renowned boardwalk has been weathered by the elements and is beyond repair. Phase One was completed in 2015 at a cost of $350,000. Phase Two will require another $800,000 in order to span the lake with 755 feet of floating boardwalk.

Moscow Ballet ballerina and audition director Olena Nalyvaiko will be at the sanctuary Oct. 8 for a campaign photo shoot taking place on the iconic floating boardwalk. The photo shoot will be followed by a pair of children’s programs, one geared to younger children and the second aimed at teens.

Burton said the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity will provide children with a fun workshop of cultural immersion and personal role modeling with the world-class Russian dancer while at the same time raising awareness and much needed funds for the Bridges to Nature Campaign.

During the immersion sessions, children will work one-on-one with a Moscow Ballet ballerina in movement and creative expression workshops. Through these activities they can develop positive self-imaging, healthy lifestyle habits and a personal understanding of the contributions they themselves can make to their communities.

“Partnering with the world-renowned Moscow Ballet is an exciting opportunity for not only the sanctuary but for the whole community,” said Burton. “The two organizations share so many synergies, their costumes provide the perfect setting for the ballet’s shifting moods and timeless beauty just as the foliage and flowers do so for the sanctuary.”

The Moscow Ballet brings Swan Lake to Victoria’s Royal Theatre Nov. 12. Tchaikovsky’s first ballet, Swan Lake is an all-time favourite with ballet lovers, telling the story of Prince Siegfried and Princess Odette. While hunting, Prince Siegfried sees a magnificent swan, but as he takes aim the swan turns into a beautiful woman. Princess Odette is the victim of an evil sorcerer’s spell, spending her daylight hours as a swan, seeming in a lake of tears, becoming a woman again as night falls. The spell will be broken only if a virgin prince swears eternal love to her. Swan Lake is their story, told beautifully by the Moscow Ballet company.