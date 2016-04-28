B.C. hunting licences go online

Moose and other big game hunting season is in fall, with limited entry draws in some areas of B.C.

The B.C. government has added an online option for buying hunting licences and entering limited-entry hunting draws.

The web portal accepts applications for resident hunting licences and the new Fish and Wildlife ID, which replaces the former hunter identification number.

Paper applications for limited entry hunting applications are no longer being issued and won't be accepted after the end of 2016. Licences and limited entry hunt applications can also be made in person at Service BC and FrontCounter BC offices, or at authorized vendors.