Mount Douglas Park access survey underway

Mount Douglas Park goers have less than a week to complete a survey that will lead to better access to the famous Saanich mountain.

A parking ban implemented in 2015 that prohibited parking along the Glendenning Road entrance to Mount Douglas led to controversy for regular park visitors who appreciate the flatter trails that start where Glendenning meets Mount Doug.

Instead of adding or subtracting parking at Glendenning, council directed staff to run a full study on access to the park from all entry points.

Leading the study is a survey to help staff better understand when the park is being used most frequently and what types of activities are most popular for park users.

The survey is designed to take less than 10 minutes and is confidential. All surveys must be completed by Aug. 31.

Visit surveymonkey.com/r/W9SWYHY to complete the survey.