Break-in at UVic ends with arrest

A Saturday afternoon break-in at the University of Victoria was quickly brought to a halt through the efforts of the campus security and Saanich Police.

Around 1 p.m., security officers at the university responded to an intrusion alarm at the UVic childcare facility, which wasn’t in use at the time. The officers found a 28-year-old man in the midst of a break and enter and called police before confronting the suspect.

“During that confrontation, the security officers were threatened by the suspect,” said acting Sgt. Jereme Leslie of the Saanich Police, noting the suspect had a knife on him, but didn’t use it. “Then the suspect fled while we were on route. We found him hiding in some bushes just outside the building.”

Leslie said the suspect is known to police and is of no fixed address, but lives in the Greater Victoria area.

Using forensic evidence, Saanich Police have now linked the suspect to two other break and enters from May 16 and Aug. 17, both in the 2400 block of Arbutus Road.

Police are recommending charges of three counts of break and enter, one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and one count of uttering threats. More charges may be recommended following further review of evidence seized during the arrest.