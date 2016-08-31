Deer attacked by dogs

The Saanich Pound is investigating an attack on a deer by a pair of dogs.

The pound received a report of two dogs attacking a deer in the 4300 block of Gordon Head Road at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to the complainant, two large “Samoyed-looking” dogs had chased down a deer and were attacking it.

Saanich Pound inspectors located a badly injured buck at the scene, and the young animal had to be put down as a result of the severity of its injuries. Inspectors conducted a search for the dogs but were unable to locate them.

“Dogs are pack animals, however, attacks like this are extremely rare.” said pound inspector Sue Ryan. “This is the only report we’ve received of these dogs and we would like to speak to the owner about control and containment.”

The Saanich Pound is requesting anyone who witnessed the attack, or is aware of the owner of the dogs, to contact the Pound at 250-475-4321.