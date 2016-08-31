Agency in desperate need of blood donations

Capt. Jerry Tomljenovic with Saanich Fire donates blood with the help of Hope Strang from Canadian Blood Services during a previous campaign.

Saanich residents are being asked to help fill the immediate need for new and returning donors to roll up their sleeves and provide 32,000 units of blood needed for Canadians.

“We’ve recorded fewer blood donations again this summer and we are urging people to join the community of selfless Canadians who give life by donating blood. Our immediate need is for 32,000 units by Labour Day,” said David Patterson, director of donor relations in the B.C. and Yukon region.

All blood types are needed.

Residents can donate blood at the clinic at 3449 Saanich Rd., which is open to receive your much-needed donation Tuesday to Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and alternating Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (next one Sept. 10).

“We are calling on more Canadians to become new and regular blood donors now to meet Canada’s current and future blood needs. In 2016, we will need about 100,000 new blood donors to give life, replace the aging donor base and maintain the national blood supply,” said Patterson.

To discover all the ways you can give life and to book an appointment, Canadians can download the GiveBlood app or visit blood.ca. Donors can sign up to receive an SMS text message to remind them of their upcoming appointment; walk-in appointments are also available at all clinics.