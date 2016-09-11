Attractions celebrate Victoria Foundation with free admission

The Gardens at the Horticulture Centre of the Pacific is one of the Saanich venues participating in the Victoria Foundation’s 80th anniversary celebration, offering free admission on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The Victoria Foundation is coming up on 80 years, and to celebrate, dozens of popular attractions across the Island are offering free admission on Saturday, Sept. 17.

In the same charitable spirit as the foundation, local venues will open their doors to the public to honour the historic milestone. The Victoria Foundation was established in 1936 and has since issued more than $158 million in charitable and educational grants.

“Commitment to community is a cornerstone of the Victoria Foundation,” said CEO Sandra Richardson in a statement. “So we wanted to mark this important milestone with an inclusive, co-operative event, highlighting the importance of partnership and celebrating all this region has to offer. It’s our birthday gift to the community.”

In Saanich, venues such as the Gardens at the Horticulture Centre of the Pacific, Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary and the University of Victoria Climbing Centre and Fieldhouse will let people in for free Sept. 17. The 25 participating venues offer a range of fun, family activities, catering to art, athletics, nature, history and more.

Other venues include the Maritime Museum of B.C., CFB Esquimalt Naval & Military Museum, Abkhazi Garden, Heritage Acres, the Robert Bateman Centre, B.C. Aviation Museum, Wentworth Villa, Craigdarroch Castle, Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Site, Emily Carr House, the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria, Ross Bay Villa, Point Ellice House, Thetis Lake Regional Park, Sooke Potholes Regional Park, Sooke Region Museum, Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea, Boulders Climbing Gym, Sidney Museum, Saanich Pioneer Society Log Cabin Museum and Archives, Metchosin Pioneer Museum and Metchosin School Museum.

For more information, including addresses and hours of operation for participating venues, visit victoriafoundation.bc.ca.