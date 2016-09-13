United Way campaign helps turn house into home

Heather Skydt wants Greater Victoria residents to think back to the first time they moved into a new apartment or house.

Think about the basic necessities one needs to purchase to transform their house into a home — linens, dishes, art supplies, cutlery, sports equipment or tools.

As part of the United Way Greater Victoria's Fill the House campaign, people are being asked to donate gently-used household items, that will be donated to some of the most vulnerable in the community.

The campaign calls for donations for the kitchen such as small appliances and cookware, the bathroom, such as personal hygiene and cleaning supplies, the bedroom such as sleepwear and new bedding, the living room and work or office space such as iPads, tablets, tools or flashlights.

The items will be donated to 10 community partners such as Artemis Place Society, Anawim House, Umbrella Society for Mental Health and Addictions, Our Place and the Esquimalt Neighbourhood House, who will help distribute the items to youth, families, adults and seniors who need a bit of help on their road to success.

Skydt, the director of marketing and communications with United Way Greater Victoria, said the event is being used to talk about issues such as safe and affordable housing, and the importance of food security, employment programs and financial literacy.

“For this event, you actually have a really wide reach. Working through United Way and the 10 different partners, your contribution can go to a larger group,” said Skydt. “We just thought this was a different way to talk about the issues in our community.”

Fill the House takes place on Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the parking lot of Mayfair Shopping Centre at the corner of Blanshard and Finlayson streets.

For more information about the campaign, including a full list of items needed, visit uwgv.ca.