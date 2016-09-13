Royal Astronomy Society presents Seeds of Life in the Universe, Wednesday at UVic

A talk on the origins of life in the Universe will take place Wednesday September 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the University of Victoria in Room A104 of the Bob Wright Centre. The speaker will be Professor Sun Kwok of the University of Hong Kong, one of the world’s top experts in the evolution of stars and astrochemistry.

Prof. Kwok will talk about research that shows that organic compounds created in older stars are spread around the universe and can be linked to the development of life on Earth. The talk will take place at the September monthly meeting of the Victoria Centre of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada. These meetings are open to the public, and there is no charge to attend.

Prof. Kwok has been a guest observer on many space missions, including the Hubble Space Telescope and the Infrared Space Observatory. He currently serves as President of the International Astronomical Union's Commission on Astrobiology. His talk at UVic is entitled Stardust: The Cosmic Seeds of Life.

For more information, see http://victoria.rasc.ca/stardust-cosmic-seeds-kwok/