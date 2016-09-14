Motorcyclist dies in collision with SUV on Shelbourne

The crash occurred when a southbound motorcyclist on Shelbourne drove head-on into a northbound SUV turning left onto McRae.

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash on Shelbourne Street just before 9 a.m. this morning.

The incident occurred when a large SUV was travelling north bound on Shelbourne Street and attempted to turn west on to McRae Ave. As the SUV was turning, a motorcycle travelling southbound collided with the front of the SUV.

The rider of the motorcycle succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Saanich Police Crash Analyst Team has been called to the scene and is conducting an investigation. Traffic remained completely closed in both directions on Shelbourne for hours following the crash as investigators collect evidence from the scene.

At this time the factors leading up to what caused the crash are still being investigated.

"The driver of the SUV is fully cooperating with the investigators.” acting Sgt. Jereme Leslie said. "We want to thank all the bystanders and other motorists who stopped and gave medical attention to the motorcycle rider."

Saanich Police are asking that if you witnessed this crash, or observed either vehicle before the crash, to call the Saanich Police non-emergency line at 250-475-4321.