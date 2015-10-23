Sexual assault suspect arrested for second time in a week

Saanich Police have arrested the same youth twice in a week for inappropriate sexual conduct within the Gordon Head neighbourhood. On Saturday, Sept. 17, the minor groped the bum of a female jogger. On Sept. 11, he was reported for openly masturbating on a UVic chip trail near Gordon Head Road.

At about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, a woman running in the area of Cadboro Bay and Lauder roads was approached from behind by a male riding a bicycle. As the male rode by he reached out and grabbed her buttocks and rode away.

The woman called the Saanich Police who were able to locate the suspect a short distance away, said acting Sgt. Jereme Leslie.

The suspect, a youth whose identity cannot be revealed, was arrested. He is confirmed as the same suspect who was arrested on Sept. 11 for an incident on the chip trail of the University of Victoria.

Leslie and Saanich Police are not yet confirming if the suspect is the same one responsible for a series of similar incidents in Gordon Head this summer.

Police are recommending the youth be charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of breach of an undertaking given by a judge or justice.

Saanich Police are still investigating other similar events in this area and may forward charges to crown counsel. The youth is in custody and will appear before the court Sept. 19.



