Government House polishes silver, stocks kitchen for royal visit

VICTORIA — The silverware at Government House in Victoria is getting extra special attention in preparation for Saturday's arrival of royal guests.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their young children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will spend eight days touring B.C. and Yukon, and the official residence of the lieutenant-governor will be their home base.

Government House spokeswoman Thandi Williams says preparations include making plans to entertain the young prince and princess while their parents undertake official duties in Vancouver, Bella Bella and Whitehorse.

She says the vast grounds, which include flower gardens, towering trees and walking trails, will be closed to the public during the royal tour.

The residence's executive chef Aleks Kornat says he's sourcing local ingredients and recipes to prepare for what he says will be a B.C.-based — but so far, secret — menu for the royals.

Williams says she expects the fridge will be stocked with a selection of local beers.

The Canadian Press