Two arrested in Bodega Road drug house bust

Saanich Police arrested two men during a bust at a Bodega Road drug house early last Thursday.

On Sept. 15, following an investigation by the department’s drug section, Saanich Police and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team carried out a bust at a suspected drug house in the 3000 block of Bodega Road. The two suspects were arrested without incident.

Police executed a search warrant at the house, where they found a variety of drugs and weapons. The drugs included cocaine, hashish, crack cocaine, marijuana and crystal meth while the weapons included several handguns, knives, swords and a machete.

“There were concerns that there was going to be a possibility of weapons involved in this particular arrest, so we wanted to use an abundance of caution not only for the public, but also for our officers,” said Saanich Police media spokesperson A/Sgt. Jereme Leslie of the presence of the GVERT during the bust.

“All of the weapons are extremely dangerous for someone to have. We’re very happy to have the drugs and the weapons off the street.”

While investigators are still assessing the weapons and drugs, Leslie estimated the drugs are valued around $10,000.

Eric Hartley, 43, of Saanich is being held in custody while the other man, a 34-year-old Saanich resident who is known to police, was released and is due to appear in court in October.

Police have recommended charges of four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of possession of a prohibited weapon and one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

