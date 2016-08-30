Thefts a reminder to keep valuables secure

As we enjoy the final few weeks of summer on our island paradise, basking in sunshine and breathing in the fresh ocean breeze, it’s easy to forget that impressions can sometimes be deceiving.

Saanich is certainly one of the best places to call home on the planet, but that doesn’t mean the community is immune from the problems of the rest of the world. More than a few Saanich residents have recently been reminded of that by Saanich Police.

Police have witnessed a large spike in the number of thefts from vehicles in recent weeks, something acting Sgt. Jereme Leslie attributes to a lack of diligence.

“It might be that people leave windows open on a sunny day, thinking, I’m going to get back in the car in an hour, I don’t want it to be hot, and then forget the window, and it creates a crime of opportunity,” said Leslie, adding most of the thefts are from unlocked vehicles.

And car owners aren’t the only ones at risk to theft.

Saanich has been hit by several strings of break-ins so far this year, with a 33-year-old local man facing charges for the most recent one, involving nine break and enters stretching from Vanalman Road to the Central Saanich border.

A common element to many of the most recent break-ins, as well as those earlier this year, involve a home that isn’t properly secured.

“When it’s 30 degrees outside, people may leave their windows open at the top to air out the house, and they leave and a bad guy has gone through the screen window and ransacked the place,” said Leslie.

Summertime in Saanich brings a world of activities to our doorstep. We would encourage everyone to make the most of the opportunities available, but before you head off into our little corner of paradise, make sure you take the necessary precautions to prevent your outing from being marred by theft.