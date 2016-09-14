MLA Report: Local office promotes local artists, Lana Popham

Saanich is home to many talented artists, both famous and little-known. Their work creates meaning and joy in our lives. They are part of the larger Arts and Culture sector in B.C., which is a major economic engine, responsible for approximately three per cent of the province’s gross domestic product.

From a political perspective, I must point out that the current B.C. government ranks dead last among all provinces when it comes to supporting the arts. We can do better than that!

However, I am proud to say that British Columbians rank at the top or near the top among provinces when it comes to attending and volunteering for arts and cultural events and donating to arts and cultural organizations.

I see this love of arts and culture very clearly among the people in the constituency of Saanich South. That is why over the last seven years I have opened up my community office to showcase the art of more than a dozen individuals who live in this constituency.

This includes the folk-art of Dennis Jacques, the metal monotypes of Jenn Whitford-Robins and acrylic impressionistic paintings by Peter Van Giesen.

Showcasing sculptures, books and pottery was made possible this year by the generous help of Saanich resident Pat Brown, who constructed plinths and shelving. This has enabled us to display three-dimensional art such as the sculptures of Illarion Gallant and the pottery of the Nancy Alexander.

At the moment my office is presenting the artwork of Dr. Kris Tangri. I met Dr. Tangri at his home this summer while door-knocking and by chance learned about his interesting life as a scientist and artist. Dr. Tangri has worked and travelled in more than 40 countries. His art reflects this broad experience and depicts warm expanses, bright colours and engaging textures and patterns. It has been shown in galleries and private collections everywhere from Bombay and Barcelona to New York and Vancouver.

I’m very pleased he has agreed to show it in Saanich. The art can be viewed at my community office, 4085 Quadra St., during regular hours, Monday to Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Next Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 1:30 to 3 p.m., there will be a special showing with the artist in attendance. Light refreshments will be served. All are welcome.

It is a privilege to use my community office to share with you all the artwork of residents who live in this constituency. I am always looking for artists to showcase in the future and encourage anyone who lives in the constituency and would like the opportunity to contact my office at 250-479-4154.