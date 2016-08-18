Sign not the answer

Re: Norman Loy’s letter in the Aug. 12 issue. Our streets are for all of us all the time. Streets are public property, whether it’s Edgelow Street, or anywhere else in Saanich.

Thus a “Residents Only” parking sign really has no meaning except as a luke-warm deterrent.

That said, Norman Loy and his neighbours obviously have a problem, and that can only be resolved between the municipality and UVic.

Michael Bell

Saanich