Letters to the Editor
New vision for Canada Post
I was so inspired by the vision for a renewed and imagined Canada Post. The Leap Manifesto proposes to transform this cherished national asset into a community and economy-building network. The government should adopt the Delivering Community Power proposal, which calls for postal banking, services for seniors, and coast-to-coast charging stations for electric cars, among other ideas.
Canada Post is the country’s largest retail and logistics network -- and as a Crown corporation, all of us own it.
Interested readers can learn more at DeliveringCommunityPower.ca.
Geoff Gosson
Victoria
