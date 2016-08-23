New vision for Canada Post

I was so inspired by the vision for a renewed and imagined Canada Post. The Leap Manifesto proposes to transform this cherished national asset into a community and economy-building network. The government should adopt the Delivering Community Power proposal, which calls for postal banking, services for seniors, and coast-to-coast charging stations for electric cars, among other ideas.

Canada Post is the country’s largest retail and logistics network -- and as a Crown corporation, all of us own it.

Interested readers can learn more at DeliveringCommunityPower.ca.

Geoff Gosson

Victoria