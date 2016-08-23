Support for Israel commended

I commend Andrew Weaver for going at least part way to recognizing that Israel has a right to exist, in contrast to a majority of Green Party members.

Why do members of that party support enemies of Israel?

According to civil rights activist Bob Friedland and historian Henry Steele Commager, the success of Jews and Americans highlights the failure of Marxist economic notions, in contrast to the system of economic freedom called “capitalism”. Instead of accepting that reality, some party members support those who attack Jews and Americans, no matter how oppressive they are. An example is Kevin Potvin, the Green Party candidate who cheered Islamic attacks on the U.S. of Sept. 11, 2001 (Elizabeth May had the decency to fire him).

Members are running on emotions, the only fallback they have in their corrupted method of knowledge. But why do their emotions take the tack of assaulting peaceful productivity? All I can think of is a negative psychology - emotions are an automatic reaction using stored facts and values.

What amazes me is the female members who support the anti-female ideologies in the Middle East.

Keith Sketchley

Saanich