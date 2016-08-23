Traffic shifted elsewhere

I don’t know where Ray Travers lives, but he is out of touch with what is happening due to his “road diet” on Shelbourne Street. The insidious narrowing of it to two lanes, a few blocks at a time, has indeed affected other streets.

It is now only two lanes north of Torquay Drive. Over the past few months that this has happened, the traffic outside my front door on Cedar Hill Road has increased significantly. I’m sure the streets on the east side of Shelbourne are affected too.

I agree 100 per cent with Allan Rempel’s letter about Shelbourne Street. It needs to be left at four lanes

Bea Sinclair

Saanich