Dam leaves major footprint

Ageism is here and now, no matter the context.

It is one thing to try and excuse a so-called “run of river hydroelectric project” (it’s a bloody dam, for crying out loud), but to have a go at a grandmother (ranting or otherwise) just because she got the numbers confused. Come on, please.

To put the so-called rant in context, the area of farmland to be inundated (i.e. drowned and lost forever) by the proposed Peace River Site C hydroelectric dam is equivalent to the total area of agricultural farmland within the District of Saanich.

Although it might seem to be too late to offer an argument about the merits of the project on the basis of costs, electrical demand, alternative energy, etc., because this regulated process was stymied by the B.C. Liberal’s provincial government (and its agency, BC Hydro) and a review by the B.C. Utilities Commission was sidelined, there are many willing to do so. Age notwithstanding.

Until May 2017, carry on ranting – then don’t forget to vote.

P.W. Bailey

Saanich