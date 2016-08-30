- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Community
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
- Place Classified Ad
- Browse Classifieds
- BC Jobs
- CrowdFunding
-
- Victoria News
- Oak Bay News
- Peninsula News Review
- Goldstream News Gazette
- Real Estate Victoria
Letters to the Editor
Neighbour warrants praise
If you had a column labelled “Good Neighbours” mine would get a gold star.
She always seems to be out by the street putting our garbage cans away. There is a niche in our fence where they belong, close to the street, but nevertheless, she puts them there. She always seems to beat us.
Carol Marica
Saanich
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.