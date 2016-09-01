- Home
Letters to the Editor
Might doesn’t make right
Letter writer Keith Sketchley really ought to remove his rose-coloured glasses when viewing the state of Israel’s recent shenanigans. “Peaceful productivity”? Really?
The state is allowing civilian expansion into the occupied territories of the West Bank, in clear violation of Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention – and part of this expansion involves the demolition of Palestinian homes, as well as putting restrictions on water supplies, so that it favours the Israeli settlements.
Does this letter writer believe in ‘Manifest Destiny’ – Israeli-style – where clearly might makes right?
Richard Weatherill
Saanich
