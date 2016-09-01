Canada Post must look to future

This is in response to the letter from Geoff Gosson, “New vision for Canada Post” in the Aug. 24 issue of the Saanich News. Decades ago, Telus began to lose business to a new technology called the internet. Today they are a bonafide internet provider.

Canada Post should stop the complaining and become a genuine internet provider. And not this ePost where I understand they open approved bits of your mail (bills?) and mail it to you for free. If you can receive email, you’re paying for an internet connection and get anything you need or want.

If Canada Post can handle internet providing properly, everybody would have access to the internet, whether at home or at a postal outlet, with assistance on the use of all of this.

Telus still has people with land lines, Canada Post could still have people with mailboxes of some sort.

K. Seaman

Saanich