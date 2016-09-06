  • Connect with Us

Letters to the Editor

Time to end ban

  • posted Sep 6, 2016 at 8:00 AM

How heartening that Saanich council will contemplate taking steps to ease the rental housing crisis.   Given the urgency of the need, I wonder if Broadmead Area Residents Association (BARA) will contemplate easing its support for a total ban on suites of any kind?

Gillian Smart

Saanich

 

