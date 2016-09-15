LETTER: More Cool Aid Society operated housing to come

Re: Coalition outlines plan to house region’s homeless, Sept. 9, Saanich News

Of the Victoria housing facilities secured by the province in 2016 and mentioned in the Sept. 9 article, Victoria Cool Aid Society proudly manages two. Currently, we operate the Mount Edwards Court property on Vancouver Street where 38 men and women who were formerly homeless now live. In early 2017, we will welcome 45 seniors and others vulnerable to homelessness to Cottage Grove. The construction at 3207 Quadra St. in Saanich continues and we will be excited to see this latest project come to fruition.

These supportive housing projects are successful when we work together for a common goal. It is important to emphasize the need for continued collaboration amongst all levels of government, members of the public, and community partners like Cool Aid. Collectively, we can identify ways to build more affordable and supportive housing and end homelessness in the CRD.

Cool Aid continues to seek additional properties to house our homeless population and are grateful for the on-going support and financial contributions from members of our community and local governments like the District of Saanich. For more information visit CoolAid.org. And please join us on Oct. 1, for Cool Aid Homecoming: A Night Out to End all Nights Out, featuring food, wine, live entertainment and an auction.

Kathy Stinson

Chief Executive Officer

Victoria Cool Aid Society