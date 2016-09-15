  • Connect with Us

Letters to the Editor

Better communication needed from Ministry of Transportation

  •  posted Sep 15, 2016 at 2:00 PM

I applaud Coun. Derman’s efforts to encourage the provincial Ministry of Transportation to communicate and work with Saanich on the mitigation of impacts to parklands and neighbourhoods.

It’s a difficult position to take, I’m sure. I too have had difficulty getting a response to my inquiries from the Ministry regarding the impacts  of the project (and strategies to mitigate) including parklands, Garry oak meadows, trails and nearby schools. I was concerned to recently learn they are taking more parkland than what was announced earlier, and how close the highway will be to schools, wiping out the Garry oak buffer zone. I wondered if the Galloping Goose route could be modified to run alongside the school and thus retaining the hillside. many trees and ecosystem.

A recent project report includes many of these community concerns and hopefully they will improve the approach, and communicate to stakeholders. Failure to address these issues may have many negative impacts on the environment, parks, schools, businesses and neighbourhoods in the area. There is no other major overpass intersection with such established neighbourhoods all around it. Many of us are awaiting the next steps.

B. Weatherston
Saanich

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event