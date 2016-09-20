  • Connect with Us

Letters to the Editor

Animals deserve better treatment

  •  posted Sep 20, 2016 at 8:00 AM

I was shocked and saddened to witness the bizarre practice of showcasing live beings for the pleasure of humans at the Saanich Fair.

The enclosures are such that these beautiful creatures are barely able to turn around in their cages. I saw a beautiful horse try desperately to jump out of its stall, nearly breaking its leg in the process.

At what point in human history are we going to stop torturing others and offer respect for those we share this beautiful earth with?

Lisa Isaac

 

Esquimalt

 

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event