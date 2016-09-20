Animals deserve better treatment

I was shocked and saddened to witness the bizarre practice of showcasing live beings for the pleasure of humans at the Saanich Fair.

The enclosures are such that these beautiful creatures are barely able to turn around in their cages. I saw a beautiful horse try desperately to jump out of its stall, nearly breaking its leg in the process.

At what point in human history are we going to stop torturing others and offer respect for those we share this beautiful earth with?

Lisa Isaac

Esquimalt