- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Community
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
- Place Classified Ad
- Browse Classifieds
- BC Jobs
- CrowdFunding
-
- Victoria News
- Oak Bay News
- Peninsula News Review
- Goldstream News Gazette
- Real Estate Victoria
Sports
Pitching ringers
Chantel Wilson of Sooke (left) centres her pitch at the women’s competition of the National Horseshoe Pitching Championships. The event was held last week at the Greater Victoria Horseshoe Pitching Association’s club near Glanford Park.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.