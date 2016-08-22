- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Community
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
- Place Classified Ad
- Browse Classifieds
- BC Jobs
- CrowdFunding
-
- Victoria News
- Oak Bay News
- Peninsula News Review
- Goldstream News Gazette
- Real Estate Victoria
Sports
Heading for a win
Emily Liewen goes for a header during the Vikes’ Thursday afternoon game at Centennial Stadium against the Peninsula College Pirates from Port Angeles, Wash. UVic won 3-0.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.