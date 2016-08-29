- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Community
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
- Place Classified Ad
- Browse Classifieds
- BC Jobs
- CrowdFunding
-
- Victoria News
- Oak Bay News
- Peninsula News Review
- Goldstream News Gazette
- Real Estate Victoria
Sports
Victoria Royals back on the ice for training camp
It may be sunny and hot outside but the ice is in and hockey is back.
The Victoria Royals held the first day of their main training camp for the 2016-17 season this morning at the Save On Foods Memorial Centre.
Head coach Dave Lowry and his staff were running drills on the ice through the morning. Familiar faces on the ice for the first session included goalie Griffen Outhouse and Jack Walker.
The Royals' first pre-season game will be September 2 in Kamloops against the Blazers with their first home pre-season game September 10 against the Vancouver Giants.
They kick off their season at home Friday, September 23 against the Prince George Cougars.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.