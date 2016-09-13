Vikes soccer men, women win home openers in front of 3,000

UVic Vikes Michael Baart (10), Adam Ravenhill (4) and Austin Schneebeli (7) leave the field following their 1-0 win over the Langara Falcons in front of 3,000 fans during UVic Thunderfest, Friday, Sept. 9.

The Vikes women’s soccer team scored four times as they won twice this weekend, including Friday night’s Thunderfest home opener in front of 3,000 fans at Centennial Stadium.

Thunderfest marked the start of the new academic year with various pre-game festivities. They included skydivers landing on the Centennial pitch.

Samantha Lee opened the scoring for the Vikes in the 25th minute during Friday’s 2-0 win over the Grant MacEwan Griffins. Lee’s left-footed curler found the top corner net from just outside the 18-yard-box. Less than a minute later, the Vikes struck again as Emily Lieuwen powered a header past the opposing goalie following a cross from Sarah Douglas.

Douglas then turned from provider to scorer in the 54th minute of Saturday’s game against the Mount Royal Cougars when she volleyed home a pass from Stephanie Badilla Guiterrez to break a 1-1 deadlock. Down 1-0 but not deterred, the Vikes retained their pressure on the visitor’s net and levelled the score on Mia Gunter’s screamer from 18 yards out. The Vikes remained the dominant side after the halftime whistle and Douglas’ goal remained the difference for the rest of the game, which improved the Vikes’ record to 2-0-1.

They will travel to the Fraser Valley for games against the Trinity Western Spartans on Friday and the Fraser Valley Cascades on Saturday.

Vikes men split weekend

On the men’s pitch, Paul Dait led the Vikes to their first win of the regular season Friday, though the Vikes dropped a tight contest Saturday against one of the top-ranked teams in Canada.

Dait scored the opening goal and assisted on the winning goal as the Vikes defeated the Fraser Valley Cascades 2-1 on Friday.

The Vikes men entered Friday’s contest with road losses from their two opening games against Canada West opponents.

Dait opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when his seemingly harmless cross found the back of the net.

The visitors from the Fraser Valley recovered their form after halftime and tied the game just after the hour mark.

Dait then helped break the deadlock with less than eight minutes in regulation when he found Sameer Grewal for an easy tab-in.

Dait also played a prominent role Saturday evening, as the Vikes fell to the Trinity Western Spartans 2-1. Trailing 1-nil, Dait slotted home the tying goal in 26th minute after the Spartan’s goalie had saved his initial penalty kick.

Yet Dait’s second season goal and a strong performance by Victoria’s goalie Noah Pawlowski went wasted when Elie Gindo scored the winning goal in the 76th minute. The Spartans entered the game ranked eighth nationally.

Saturday’s loss drops the Vikes to 1-3 against Canada West opponents.

They will remain home for their next two games, first against the University of Winnipeg on Sept. 16, then the University of Alberta on Sept. 17. Both games kick off 7:15 p.m. at Centennial Stadium.