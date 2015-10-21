Mollenhauer to speak at Vikes Championship Breakfast

The University of Victoria turns to one of its own as the guest speaker for the annual Vikes Championship Breakfast.

Two-time field hockey Olympian and UVic Vikes standout Nancy Mollenhauer will speak at the Vikes Championship Breakfast to be held in the CARSA Performance Gym, Sept. 27.

Now in its ninth year, the Vikes Championships Breakfast is the largest annual fundraising event for Vikes Athletics, raising over $3.3 million since 2008. The support generated by the event helps with both recruitment and retention, allowing Vikes teams the opportunity to compete at the highest level.

Mollenhauer is a two-time winner of UVic’s Female Athlete of the Year award and was an integral part of what is known as Canadian women's field hockey's greatest dynasty. Individual seats, tables of 10 are available online at govikesgo.com/breakfast.