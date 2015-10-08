Sharp shooting Guerra stokes Braves

Saanich Braves captain Nick Guerra continues to score at a torrid pace as he led the Braves to a pair of wins over the weekend.

Guerra scored four times against the Nanaimo Buccaneers in a 6-2 win on Friday and then twice in Oceanside in a 3-2 win over the Generals on Saturday. Linemate Dale McCabe picked up three assists in the weekend and scored the winning goal on Saturday, unassisted.

The Braves are now 5-1, first place in the VIJHL South division. The team has also played the more games than second place Kerry Park Islanders (3-1) and third place Victoria Cougars (2-1).

Guerra leads the league in scoring with 14 goals and five assists for 19 points in six games. McCabe is second with four goals and 14 points.

Next up for the Braves is a home game, Friday night against the Cougars, 6:30 p.m. at Pearkes. The Cougars are the only team to defeat the Braves thus far.

The Braves are in Comox on Saturday against the Comox Valley Glacier Kings (3-2).