15-year-old Reynolds student begins auto-detailing business in Saanich

Owen Klassen goes to residents’ homes to make the process more convenient

Owen Klassen polishes up a car as part of his new auto detailing small business in Saanich. (Photo courtesy of Owen Klassen)

A 15-year-old Reynolds Secondary student recently launched an auto cleaning business to help people conveniently spruce up their vehicles.

Owen Klassen began his business in Saanich in late January and has worked every day since. With knowledge of cars and an entrepreneurial spirit, he has already earned upwards of $800 in the short time he has been detailing.

“I took a personality test and I am 85 per cent entrepreneur,” he said, adding he is also an aspiring photographer.

Klassen wanted to make the process of getting one’s car cleaned more convenient and enjoyable, and as such, he also goes to his clients.

“I always remember people saying that taking your car to the detail shop or getting it cleaned is a chore,” he said. “When you’re sitting in your house or working from home I can go to people while their car is just sitting in the driveway and they don’t really have to think about it.”

Klassen offers services such as waxing, polishing, vacuuming and other cleaning needs. To every job, he comes well equipped with everything one could need to spiffy up a car.

“I give a lot of thanks and appreciation to my parents who take time out of their day to drive me to these jobs,” he said, and plans are underway to get his license when he turns 16.

To learn more find Klassen on Facebook at Owen’s Mobile Auto Detailing or email him at owensmobileautodetailing@gmail.com.

