The top reasons for shopping local included a desire to support the community, the friendliness of the owners and the quality and convenience of products (Pexels.com)

A majority of British Columbians are choosing to shop at small businesses: survey

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business launches annual contest to encourage local shopping

New research demonstrates that an overwhelming amount of Canadians believe that supporting small businesses is important to them and a crucial part of supporting the economy.

A new public opinion poll conducted on behalf of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) showed the many reasons Canadians shop small.

The top reasons included a desire to support the community and help businesses succeed, the friendliness of the owners, the quality and convenience of products, and a unique shopping experience.

“People care about their community, where their products come from and the impact they have on the economy,” said Laura Jones, executive vice-president at CFIB.

“There’s a desire to support local, especially as 93 per cent of consumers see that small businesses are really struggling right now.”

CFIB data shows 51 per cent of B.C. small businesses are still making less than their normal revenues, and 55 per cent are still holding pandemic debt.

Jones said the success of small businesses relies on the community’s support.

To help in recovery, the federation has launched a contest where customers can thank their local small business, and each week, a consumer and the business they thank will each win $1,000 cash.

Consumers can enter the contest by writing a thank-you note to their favourite small Canadian business at SmallBusinessEveryDay.ca.

The contest runs from June 27 to July 24.

