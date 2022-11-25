Finance Minister Selina Robinson speaks during a press conference at Goudy Field in Langford, B.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Finance Minister Selina Robinson speaks during a press conference at Goudy Field in Langford, B.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C.’s strong economy, inflation concerns part of fiscal picture, minister says

Selina Robinson set to present province’s quarterly budget

British Columbia’s strong economic performance will be a major part of today’s fiscal update, but the finance minister says she’ll also issue cautions about inflation pressures and rising interest rates.

Selina Robinson says the numbers she presents as part of the province’s quarterly budget update will show an economy continuing to grow despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister’s last update in September forecasted a budget surplus for the current fiscal year of $706 million.

Robinson’s update comes a week after the swearing-in of new Premier David Eby, who has already made several spending announcements adding up to more than $1 billion.

Eby promised to spend millions for more RCMP officers, initiated a public safety campaign and has arranged a $100 credit for residents on their electricity bill from the Crown utility.

The premier has said the B.C. economy is doing well and the province’s budget can cover the cost of his latest plans.

RELATED: B.C. says financial outlook improving, forecasts $706 million surplus

inflation

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Shoppers hunt for deals but inflation makes bargains elusive

Just Posted

Emma Fillipoff’s mother, Shelley Fillipoff, films the upcoming docuseries, Barefoot in the Night: The Search for Emma Fillipoff. (Courtesy of Kimberly Bordage)
Film preview about missing Victoria woman, Emma Fillipoff, set to debut 10 years later

The Better Business Bureau is warning shoppers about delivery scams. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Better Business Bureau offers tips to avoid delivery scams

Kevin Grant inspects the details in his late mother’s work, restored and hung in pride of place in the Monterey centre lobby. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay in stitches: Renowned artist’s work restored to original glory

James Lee Busch and Zachary Armitage are back in police custody after their escape from William Head institution on July 7. (Correctional Service of Canada/Facebook)
Jury sees items from scene of Metchosin homicide, others found with escaped inmates

Pop-up banner image