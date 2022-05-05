BC Ale Trail brews pints for prizes with Victoria tasting passport

A dozen breweries and two tap houses host a beer tasting scavenger hunt this month in Victoria.
The BC Ale Trail Tasting Passport is available at any of the participating breweries and taprooms.
It’s the second time the city has hosted a beer-specific tasting passport as a way to explore the Victoria Ale Trail, collect stamps, and win prizes. Once someone has collected six unique stamps, they can hand it in to a participating business to be entered for a chance to win a brewery prize pack, or the grand prize of an overnight vacation for two at Spinnakers guesthouses in Victoria.
Participating businesses include Beacon Brewing, Category 12 Brewing, Herald Street Brew Works, Howl Brewing, Hoyne Brewing, Ile Sauvage Brewing, Lighthouse Brewing, Millstream Beverage Co., Phillips Brewing, Spinnakers Gastro Brewpub, Twa Dogs Brewing, Vancouver Island Brewing, Whistle Buoy Brewing, Refuge Tap Room and The Drake Eatery.
The event comes hot on the heels of Victoria Beer Week last month, warming up tastebuds in the region.
Visit bcaletrail.ca/victoriapassport/ for more information including discounts on accommodations for those looking to sip and stay.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.