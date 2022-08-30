Logs are seen in an aerial view stacked at the Interfor sawmill, in Grand Forks, B.C., on May 12, 2018. International Trade Minister Mary Ng says Canada is formally initiating a challenge of “unwarranted and unfair” U.S. duties on Canadian softwood lumber. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Logs are seen in an aerial view stacked at the Interfor sawmill, in Grand Forks, B.C., on May 12, 2018. International Trade Minister Mary Ng says Canada is formally initiating a challenge of “unwarranted and unfair” U.S. duties on Canadian softwood lumber. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canada formally initiates challenge of ‘unfair’ U.S. duties on softwood lumber

Feds file notice under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement’s dispute resolution system

International Trade Minister Mary Ng says Canada is formally initiating a challenge of “unwarranted and unfair” U.S. duties on Canadian softwood lumber.

The Canadian government filed notice of the challenge today under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement’s dispute resolution system.

Ng says in a statement that the duties harm Canadian businesses and workers but also serve as a tax on U.S. consumers already dealing with inflation and supply-chain issues.

The U.S. cut its anti-dumping and countervailing duty rate in half earlier this month to 8.59 per cent from 17.61 per cent, but Ng signalled that Canada would still fight the measures.

The crux of the U.S. argument is that the stumpage fees provinces charge for timber harvested from Crown land are akin to subsidies, since U.S. producers must instead pay market rates.

Ng says that Canada is willing to work towards a negotiated solution in the long-running dispute.

RELATED: Let’s make a deal with Canada on softwood, U.S. senators urge Biden administration

softwood lumbertradeUSA

Previous story
Victoria airport named most efficient of its size in North America
Next story
Cruise ship stuck in Vancouver by tugboat strike may sail today, passengers are told

Just Posted

Catriona McHattie, president of the North and South Saanich Agricultural Society, says the upcoming Saanich Fair will give the community a chance to reconnect. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Saanich Fair organizers hope to revive sense of community, promote agriculture

Thetis Lake, as seen from the Lower Loop trail. The CRD is warning about algae blooms at the regional park’s watering holes. (Black Press Media file photo)
CRD warns visitors, dog owners about Thetis Lake algae blooms

Crews had to hike down a steep pathway called the Rabbity Trail to reach the fire in Gowlland Tod Provincial Park, 20 metres up from the waterline of the Saanich Inlet. (Black Press Media file photo)
‘Scariest time of year’: Another wildfire extinguished, this time in Highlands

Metchosin councillors were largely in favor of a CRD bylaw that would allow the regional body to borrow $25 million for parkland purchases, although some had reservations. (Black Press Media file photo)
Metchosin backs $25 million CRD park loan

Pop-up banner image