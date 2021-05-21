Naomi Pope’s ‘Magical Macktush’ won Mosaic Forest Management’s 2020 photo contest. Whose entry will win this year? (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Capture west coast’s beauty this summer and win camping passes with Mosaic

Last year’s photo contest drew 450 entries as people headed outdoors

Mosaic Forest Management is holding its photo contest for a fifth consecutive year. People are invited to submit their favourite images of BC’s beautiful West Coast for a chance to win one of three, seven-day camping passes valid at any Mosaic-managed campsite. The contest, which opens May 21 and ends Sept. 8, 2021, will see two winners chosen by a panel of Mosaic staff and one through online voting for the People’s Choice Award.

“Getting out to enjoy nature has taken on new meaning through COVID-19, and I think many British Columbians have developed a deeper appreciation for where we live,” said Molly Hudson, Mosaic’s director of sustainability. “Our annual photo contest is a fun way to celebrate the recreational opportunities that BC’s Coast has to offer, and we are excited to share this window into summer adventures in our region.”

Last year’s photo contest garnered nearly 450 entries, capturing stunning views and summer excursions across Coastal B.C., with winning shots of magical Macktush campground, family fun at 1st Lake and canoeing at Wokas Lake.

Mosaic offers camping through 12 Mosaic-managed sites on Vancouver Island and partners with BC Hydro to make camping available at the new Upper Campbell Reservoir site, located on Mosaic’s lands and managed by BC Hydro. Mosaic’s campsites welcome on average 10,000 visitors each summer season and are currently welcoming Island Health residents in accordance with current Public Health travel restrictions.

To enter, visit mosaicforests.com/contest to upload a photo or share on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #MosaicCampsiteContest. The contest remains open until midnight on Sept. 8, 2021. See the full contest details at mosaicforests.com/contest.

Naomi Pope's 'Magical Macktush' won Mosaic Forest Management's 2020 photo contest. Whose entry will win this year? (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Capture west coast's beauty this summer and win camping passes with Mosaic

Last year's photo contest drew 450 entries as people headed outdoors

