Central Saanich market offers shopping, snacking in the woods

With a selection of vendors spread along the orchard and through a small forested section, the Local Folk Fair Summer Market series at Sea Cider Farm and Ciderhouse embraces environment.

Billed as a meandering market in a forest and farm setting the Central Saanich farm hosts a summer market series on the Peninsula into next month.

Visitors can grab food from myriad stations, from a bakery sandwich to food truck fare, and a picnic business creates a special box featuring items from each vendor. There are plenty of spaces to stop and eat, from the nearby forest where vendors are also stationed, near the live music area, or on a patch of grass between rows of apple trees in the working orchard.

Sea Cider is a 10-acre farm home to over 1,300 apple trees that include more than 50 varieties of heritage apples.

Local vendors range from the food and farm fare to a variety of artisans.

The Local Folk Fair Summer Market at Sea Cider, 2487 Mt. St. Michael Rd., in Central Saanich continues Thursdays on Aug. 26, Sept. 9 and Sept. 23 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

