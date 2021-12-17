Royal Roads Cafe has closed after decades in business. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Classic Colwood cafe closing, new restaurant coming

Colwood residents may have noticed some changes to an old staple near Royal Roads University.

The Royal Roads Cafe, which first opened decades ago, has closed. The space has been bought and is currently being renovated, set to transform into a new restaurant, Hardy’s Bar and Grill.

One of the new owners, Puppi Sothal, said a number of changes are coming to the space.

The plan is to open in a month or two, depending on how renovations go.

